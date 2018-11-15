Man in critical condition after car crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a car crash on a Memphis interstate.
Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-240 at Airways Boulevard.
According to MPD, one man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a three vehicle accident at Airways & I-240.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 15, 2018
One male is being transported to ROH in critical condition.
Police didn’t specify how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
