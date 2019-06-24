Man in critical condition after fight in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after a fight in Orange Mound.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave.
Police told FOX13 one man was assaulted on the scene. The suspect was known to the victim.
The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}