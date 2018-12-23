  • Man in critical condition after getting hit by vehicle on Poplar Ave

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene on extremely critical crash involving a pedestrian.

    Investigators arrived to the scene a Poplar and N. Manassas.

    A man was hit on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

    The victim has not been identified at this time.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

