Man in critical condition after getting hit by vehicle on Poplar Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene on extremely critical crash involving a pedestrian.
Investigators arrived to the scene a Poplar and N. Manassas.
A man was hit on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Officers are on the scene of a crash at Poplar and N. Manassas.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 23, 2018
Preliminary information is that a male pedestrian was struck at this location and will be xported in extremely critical condition to ROH.
