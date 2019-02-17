Man in critical condition after late night shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a critical shooting in Berclair late Saturday night.
MPD responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Grey Rd. at 11:14.
Police found one man taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No description of the suspect was given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
