Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police responded to a critical motorcycle crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators arrived on the scene at 3:53 on Ridgeway and Raines Rd.
Witnesses say the motorcycle was in two pieces. The motorcyclists was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene.
