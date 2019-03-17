  • Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting.

    Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macon Rd. around 4:10 a.m.

    Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect was wearing a white shirt with a panda on it.

    He fled the scene in a white Yukon/Tahoe with no tag information.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories