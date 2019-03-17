Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting.
Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macon Rd. around 4:10 a.m.
Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect was wearing a white shirt with a panda on it.
He fled the scene in a white Yukon/Tahoe with no tag information.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
