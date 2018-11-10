  • Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

    Officers responded to the shooting at 2:38 that morning in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave.

    Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information has been given at this time.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

