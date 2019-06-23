Man in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in local neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for information after a man was shot in South Memphis.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Calvin Rd. at 10:51 Saturday night.
Police told FOX13 one man was shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators have determined the suspect knew the victim.
The suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
