Man in critical condition after shooting at Advance Auto Parts, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman is on the run after a shooting at Advance Auto Parts.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Getwell Wednesday evening.
Police said a man was shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}