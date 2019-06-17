Man in critical condition after shooting at local Krystal restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Mt. Moriah.
MPD was called to the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah around 4:00 on Monday.
One adult man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}