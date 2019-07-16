Man in critical condition after shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Mill Stream Drive around 5 a.m.
Investigators said one man was shot on the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He's currently listed in critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 it's unknown if the suspect knew the victim at this time.
Police have not identified the shooting victim.
If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Local company facing allegations of discrimination, unfair treatment of black employees
- Memphis man indicted for murder of girlfriend’s 2-year-old, claims child slipped out of his hands
- Serial killer tied to more than 60 murders now linked to another Mid-South victim, investigators say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}