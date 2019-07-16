  • Man in critical condition after shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven.

    Officers were called to the 4500 block of Mill Stream Drive around 5 a.m.

    Investigators said one man was shot on the scene.

    The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He's currently listed in critical condition.

    MPD told FOX13 it's unknown if the suspect knew the victim at this time.

    Police have not identified the shooting victim.

    If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

