Man in critical condition after shooting in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a critical shooting in a local neighborhood.
Investigators arrived in the 3200 block of S. Mendenhall Friday afternoon.
The victim drove to the Mt. Moriah station and told police he was shot by a female.
He's been taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the female has been detained by police.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
