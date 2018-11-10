Man in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 2:38 that morning in the 5600 block of Los Gatos in The Hamlets.
Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information has been given at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
No suspect info was given.
