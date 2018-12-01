  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Hyde Park

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hyde Park.

    Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Hollywood Friday evening.

    One man was found shot on the scene, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories