Man in critical condition after shooting in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hyde Park.
Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Hollywood Friday evening.
One man was found shot on the scene, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1219 North Hollywood. One male has been shot and xported in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 1, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed during attempted robbery, burned out car found nearby
- Nurse killed by fleeing suspects who crashed into her during Mississippi police chase
- St. Jude Memphis Marathon: Start times, course map, and road closures
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}