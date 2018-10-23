Man in critical condition after shooting in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Memphis.
The shooting happened at the intersection of South Dunlap Street and Vance Avenue in the Medical District around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
MPD said the 29-year-old victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
North Main Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at S. Dunlap/Vance. Preliminary information: is a 29-year-old male has been shot and is being transported to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 22, 2018
Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter as of yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed when metal wind skirt slices through car on I-40
- New electric scooter company must remove scooters from Memphis, city says
- PHOTOS: One dead, another critically injured during shooting in southeast Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}