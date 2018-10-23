  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Medical District

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Memphis. 

    The shooting happened at the intersection of South Dunlap Street and Vance Avenue in the Medical District around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said. 

    MPD said the 29-year-old victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter as of yet. 

