Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at South Willett Street and Lamar Avenue.
At 9:56 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting victim at S. Willett and Lamar. The complainant advised that a male was shot somewhere on Deadrick.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 10, 2018
The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.
No suspect info was given.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.
MPD did not release any information about the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate convicted of rape, murder of child executed by lethal injection
- ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
- Student's arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}