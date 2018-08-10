  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis

    By: Zach Laufer

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at South Willett Street and Lamar Avenue. 

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to police. 

    MPD did not release any information about the suspect.

