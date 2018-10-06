Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Berrypick Lane.
Police said one victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
HAPPENING NOW: Police on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Berrypick. Coming up on @FOX13Memphis, what once state rep proposed to reduce gun violence. pic.twitter.com/frsZrNq6n1— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) October 6, 2018
MPD did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this point.
We’ll have LIVE COVERAGE from the scene – on FOX13 News at 9.
