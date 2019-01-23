Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Huntington Trail Drive.
Officers found the victim – who was not identified – on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
At 8:22 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3021 Huntington Trail— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 23, 2019
Officers made the scene and located a male victim suffering from multiple GSWs.
The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition. The suspect is believed to be know to the victim.
According to MPD, the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the victim knew the suspected shooter.
