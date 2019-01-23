  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Huntington Trail Drive. 

    Officers found the victim – who was not identified – on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

    According to MPD, the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the victim knew the suspected shooter. 

