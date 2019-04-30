  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Howell Road in Hyde Park. 

    According to MPD, the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was not identified yet by police.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    No information regarding a suspected shooter was released. The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories