Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Howell Road in Hyde Park.
According to MPD, the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was not identified yet by police.
No information regarding a suspected shooter was released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2240 Howell. One male was located suffering from multiple GSWs. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 30, 2019
No suspect info was given. Call 528-CASH with tips.
