Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Castlegate Lane.
BREAKING: I just arrived, MPD says “Officers are on the scene of a shooting @ 6801 Castlegate Lane. One male has been shot & xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.” pic.twitter.com/K49TBIQc9s— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 14, 2018
The area is residential, a short distance from Kirby High School.
The victim was taken by an ambulance to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
