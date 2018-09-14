  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Castlegate Lane.

    The area is residential, a short distance from Kirby High School.  

    The victim was taken by an ambulance to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

