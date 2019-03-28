Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis, police said.
According to MPD, a man walked into Methodist University South Hospital on Union Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the 32-year-old man is in critical condition.
The crime scene is believed to be in the 1000 block of South Bellevue Boulevard, according to police.
No information was released about the suspected shooter.
Police are investigating the incident.
