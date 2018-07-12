Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis Thursday.
According to Memphis police, the man – who has not been identified – was shot in the 4300 block of Vancouver Cove around 2 p.m.
At 2:10 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 4389 Vancouver Cove.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2018
One male victim was located suffering from a GSW. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. The suspect fled in a blue/grey 4-door Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags.
MPD found the man suffering from gunshot wounds on scene.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a blue/grey 4-door Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
