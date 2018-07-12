  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis Thursday. 

    According to Memphis police, the man – who has not been identified – was shot in the 4300 block of Vancouver Cove around 2 p.m.

    MPD found the man suffering from gunshot wounds on scene. 

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the suspect fled the scene in a blue/grey 4-door Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

