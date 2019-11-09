  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One male has been critically injured after a shooting in Parkway Village.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Wallingford around 4 pm on Saturday.

    One man was located on the scene.

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    According to authorities, no suspect information is available at this time.

