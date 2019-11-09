Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One male has been critically injured after a shooting in Parkway Village.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Wallingford around 4 pm on Saturday.
One man was located on the scene.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
According to authorities, no suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back with FOX13 for updates.
