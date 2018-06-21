Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis.
According to MPD, a man was shot in the 1000 block of South Third Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The victim and suspect knew each other, MPD said in a tweet. And the shooting stemmed “from an argument” between them.
However, no arrests have been made yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
