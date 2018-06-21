  • Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis. 

    According to MPD, a man was shot in the 1000 block of South Third Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The victim and suspect knew each other, MPD said in a tweet. And the shooting stemmed “from an argument” between them. 

    However, no arrests have been made yet.

