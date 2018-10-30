Man in critical condition after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Colebrook Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
At 7:18 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 1698 Colebrook. The male victim was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2018
The suspect is known to the victim.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One and is in critical condition.
MPD said the victim knew the suspected shooter.
However, officers have not released any other details regarding the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
