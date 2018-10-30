  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Colebrook Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One and is in critical condition. 

    MPD said the victim knew the suspected shooter. 

    However, officers have not released any other details regarding the shooter. 

