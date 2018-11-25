  • Man in critical condition after shooting near Binghampton

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Man in critical condition after shooting in the 3400 block of Henry near Binghampton.

    Investigators responded to the shooting at 12:18 Sunday afternoon.

    Preliminary information shows that a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    One suspect is in custody at this time.

    The suspect and victim have not been identified at this time.

