Man in critical condition after shooting near car shop in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a critical shooting in South Memphis on Monday.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.
One man was shot on the scene, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The person responsible was driving a short white Chevrolet pickup truck.
He was last seen southbound on Elvis Presley Blvd.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2193 Elvis Presley Blvd. There was one male shooting victim. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 31, 2018
The responsible party was a black male, driving a short white Chevrolet pickup, last seen southbound Elvis Presley Blvd.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Nail salon customer runs over, kills manicurist while fleeing to avoid payment, police say
- "You’re not supposed to be here!" Memphis store clerk fired shot at man shopping in store
- Man pistol whips victim, shoots 2 dogs, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}