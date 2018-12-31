  • Man in critical condition after shooting near car shop in South Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a critical shooting in South Memphis on Monday.

    Police said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

    One man was shot on the scene, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    The person responsible was driving a short white Chevrolet pickup truck.

    He was last seen southbound on Elvis Presley Blvd.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

