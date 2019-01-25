  • Man in critical condition after shooting near church in South Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis.

    Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East near St. Andrew AME Church.

    Investigators said the suspects are two men driving a grey Honda or Toyota.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories