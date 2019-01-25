Man in critical condition after shooting near church in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East near St. Andrew AME Church.
Investigators said the suspects are two men driving a grey Honda or Toyota.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
