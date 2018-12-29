Man in critical condition after shooting near elementary school in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being shot in a Frayser neighborhood.
Memphis police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Dellwood Avenue.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Offcs are on the scene of a shooting at 1530 Dellwood. Preliminary information: one male has been shot and is being transported to Regional One in critical condition. Responsible will possibly be 4 subjects occupying a white GMC Yukon.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 29, 2018
Police said there are possibly four suspects inside a white GMC Yukon that were responsible for the shooting.
Officers are currently looking for that vehicle in connection with the shooting.
The location where police said the shooting happened is outside of MLK College Prep, near Frayser Elementary School.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
