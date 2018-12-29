  • Man in critical condition after shooting near elementary school in Frayser

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being shot in a Frayser neighborhood. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Dellwood Avenue.

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said there are possibly four suspects inside a white GMC Yukon that were responsible for the shooting. 

    Officers are currently looking for that vehicle in connection with the shooting. 

    The location where police said the shooting happened is outside of MLK College Prep, near Frayser Elementary School. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories