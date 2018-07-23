Man in critical condition after shooting at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in Frayser.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Ontario Avenue, where there is a Marathon gas station.
Breaking: I'm on scene, Per MPD... "Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1671 Ontario. One male victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition." pic.twitter.com/6ObeLtTZik— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) July 23, 2018
According to police, the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1671 Ontario. One male victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2018
No information regarding a suspect was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
