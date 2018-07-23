  • Man in critical condition after shooting at Frayser gas station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in Frayser. 

    The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Ontario Avenue, where there is a Marathon gas station. 

    According to police, the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Trending stories:

    No information regarding a suspect was released. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories