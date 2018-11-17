Man in critical condition after shooting near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police responded to a critical shooting on American Way Saturday morning.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the 3800 block of American Way at 10:30.
One man was found shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
It's unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other at this time.
The suspect was possibly driving a black Impala.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Offcs responded to a shooting at 3819 American Way at approximately 10:30 am. One male was shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. It is unknown at this point if the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect was possibly occupying a black Impala.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2018
