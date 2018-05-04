  • Man in critical condition after shooting on N. Hollywood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of N. Hollywood Thursday evening.

    Police responded to the call at 7:20 p.m.

    Investigators told FOX13 the man was shot on the scene.

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

