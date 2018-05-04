Man in critical condition after shooting on N. Hollywood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of N. Hollywood Thursday evening.
Police responded to the call at 7:20 p.m.
No suspect info was given.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
Investigators told FOX13 the man was shot on the scene.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
