  • Man in critical condition after stabbing at motel in South Memphis

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a motel in South Memphis. 

    According to police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Motel 61 on South Third Street. 

    MPD officers said the man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect. 

