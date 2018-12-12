Man in critical condition after stabbing at motel in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a motel in South Memphis.
According to police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Motel 61 on South Third Street.
Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 3268 S Third: Motel 61.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2018
Preliminary information is that a male was stabbed and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD officers said the man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
