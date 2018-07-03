Man in critical condition after stabbing in North Memphis

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man in critical condition after a stabbing in North Memphis Tuesday.
According to Memphis police, the man was stabbed in the 1400 block of Decatur Street around 5:15 p.m.
MPD said two people have been detained following the incident.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13’s Tony Atkins will have a live report on the latest details – on FOX13 News at 6.
