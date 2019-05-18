Man in critical condition, gunman on the run after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a critical shooting in Frayser.
Investigators said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Madewell.
One man was shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers believe the suspect is possibly known to the victim - but the suspect is not in custody.
MPD told FOX13 the suspect was last seen driving a blue Lexus sedan.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
