  • Man in critical condition, suspect on the run after shooting in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Frayser neighborhood. 

    The shooting happened at the intersection of North Trezevant Street and Corning Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. 

    Memphis police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The suspected shooter was last seen running on foot from the scene, according to MPD. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

