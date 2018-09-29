Man in critical condition, suspect on the run after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Frayser neighborhood.
The shooting happened at the intersection of North Trezevant Street and Corning Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday.
Memphis Police investigating a shooting in Frayser. Officers on scene told me someone shot a man multiple times. Police currently looking for multiple suspects. Victim went to hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/rOImK2b3aG— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 29, 2018
Memphis police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspected shooter was last seen running on foot from the scene, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
We have a crew at the scene. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
