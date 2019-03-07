Man in critical condition, walked into Memphis hospital after being stabbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after he was stabbed.
Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim – who was not identified – walked into the emergency room at Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue.
At 5:45 p.m. officers recieved a call from 1265 Union advising of a male stab victim walked into the ER. It is undetermined at this time where the incident occurred. The male victim is listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2019
Officers were called to the hospital after the victim walked into the hospital.
According to MPD, it is unclear where the victim was stabbed or how it happened.
Police said the man is in critical condition.
