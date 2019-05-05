Man in critical following shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man is clinging to life after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Crockett St. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers located one male victim who had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to authorities, no suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}