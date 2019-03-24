Man in critical following stabbing in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a Memphis neighborhood on Saturday.
Memphis police responded to a wounding in the 4800 block of Cottonwood.
MPD located an adult male with multiple stab wounds.
According to police, the Memphis Fire Department transported the man to Regional One in critical condition.
