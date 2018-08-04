Man in custody, accused of shooting girlfriend to death in Bartlett

Bartlett police are investigating a homicide.
According to a news release, officers were called to the 4400 block of Glenchase for the shooting. When they entered the home, they found the woman shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she died at Regional One.
Police said the victim's boyfriend is currently in custody.
He was identified by police as Robert Massengill, 73.
This was not a random shooting and police said it appeared to be domestic.
