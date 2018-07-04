  • Man in custody after 'armed party' situation inside Southaven store

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police responded to an “armed party” situation at an appliance store in Southaven Tuesday. 

    Southaven police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. inside Conn’s HomePlus on Main Street. 

    One person was taken into custody, and no shots were fired, police said. 

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, though no one was injured. 

    Police are investigating. 

