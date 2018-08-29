Man in custody after critical shooting at local apartment complex

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A man is in custody after a critical shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Police were on routine patrol in the Broadmeadow Apartment Complex in the 1100 block of Peeler in Covington, Tenn. Officers noticed a man running from the back gate area.
While officers noticed the man running, they were dispatched to a shooting victim in the same apartment complex.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brawl breaks out between employees at Memphis Waffle House
- Leader of drug organization laundered $30k in Memphis chicken restaurant, investigators say
- 1 dead, another in coma after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The man that was seen running told police he got into an altercation with the victim. He admitted to police that he went into the apartment, got a gun, and shot the victim multiple times.
That victim was identified as Marcus Dillon, 32. Dillon was transported to Regional One in Memphis. Dillon has had surgery and is not listed in extremely critical condition.
Jachswan Wooten, 27, has been arrested as a suspect. Wooten has been charged with attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held at the Tipton County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}