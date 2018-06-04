Man in custody after Whitehaven robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cash America Pawn in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley was robbed Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the business in Whitehaven.
MPD told FOX13 one man was taken into custody.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
No injures have been reported at this time.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 5285-CASH.
HAPPENING NOW: Officers on scene of Robbery at Cash America Pawn on Elvis Presley. (Intersects with Haledale Rd.)— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 4, 2018
On detained.
No word on what’s been taken. pic.twitter.com/gHUiwoZg5k
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}