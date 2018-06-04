  • Man in custody after Whitehaven robbery

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cash America Pawn in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley was robbed Monday afternoon.

    Officers were called to the business in Whitehaven.

    MPD told FOX13 one man was taken into custody.

    No injures have been reported at this time.

    Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 5285-CASH.

