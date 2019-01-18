Man in extremely critical condition after being stabbed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in extremely critical condition after he was stabbed in Frayser.
The victim showed up to a fire station in the 2500 block of Whitney Friday afternoon. He told first responders he was stabbed by a relative.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Victims identified after vehicle crashes into tree near local middle school
- Whitehaven house fire ruled arson by officials
- Accused murderer added to TBI's top ten most wanted list
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The man was rushed to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
Police said the stabbing happened in the 2100 block of Publeo – about two miles away from the fire station.
Officers detained a man at that location. We are working to learn that man’s name and whether charges will be filed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}