  Man in extremely critical condition after being stabbed in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in extremely critical condition after he was stabbed in Frayser.

    The victim showed up to a fire station in the 2500 block of Whitney Friday afternoon. He told first responders he was stabbed by a relative.

    The man was rushed to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

    Police said the stabbing happened in the 2100 block of Publeo – about two miles away from the fire station.

    Officers detained a man at that location. We are working to learn that man’s name and whether charges will be filed.

