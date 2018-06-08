  • Man in 'extremely critical' condition following shooting in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is severely injured following a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. 

    The shooting occurred on Wesley Forest Place West around 4:45 p.m.

    According to Memphis police, the victim is in "extremely critical" condition and two roads are now closed surrounding the scene.

    MPD said Neely Road and Wesley Forest Place West are shut down as police remain on scene. 

    This is a developing story. We'll have a live report, on FOX13 News at 5:30 p.m.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in 'extremely critical' condition following shooting in Whitehaven

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chicago officer fatally shoots armed black man running away

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida officials told student diversion programs often work

  • Headline Goes Here

    Uber driver charged with murder in Denver shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video details the moments before Florida school shooting