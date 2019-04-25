Man in wheelchair dead after early morning shooting in local neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.
Investigators said a man in a wheelchair was shot. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but later died from his injuries.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
