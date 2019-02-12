  • Man in wheelchair hospitalized after being hit by car in South Memphis

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man in a wheelchair was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in South Memphis.

    According to police, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Trigg Avenue and South Bellevue Boulevard. 

    MPD said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition after being hit by the vehicle. The victim was not identified by investigators.

    The driver of the vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police. There was no description given of the driver or the vehicle involved.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories