Man in wheelchair in extremely critical condition after early morning shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.

    Investigators said a man in a wheelchair was shot. He's in extremely critical condition.

    The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. on Silverage Ave.

    It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

    No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

