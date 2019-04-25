Man in wheelchair in extremely critical condition after early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.
Investigators said a man in a wheelchair was shot. He's in extremely critical condition.
The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. on Silverage Ave.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene. Watch a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man accused of beating 4-month-old to death in Memphis was in U.S. illegally, deported 5 times, officials say
- Memphis ranked fourth most dangerous metro city in U.S., study shows
- Tennessee woman accused of faking cancer to gain donations being interviewed by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}