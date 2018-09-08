Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by vehicle in Memphis

A person in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run in a Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis police said the incident happened in the area of Neely Road near Stoneham Road in Whitehaven.
The victim, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by an unknown vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Police identified the victim as Audwin Hudson, 53.
No suspect information was released.
