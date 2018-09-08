  • Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by vehicle in Memphis

    A person in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    Memphis police said the incident happened in the area of Neely Road near Stoneham Road in Whitehaven. 

    The victim, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by an unknown vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

    Police identified the victim as Audwin Hudson, 53.

    No suspect information was released. 

