0 Man in wheelchair shot to death outside his home in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family members have identified the man in a wheelchair who was shot and killed in South Memphis.

He was identified as Marcus Brooks, 39.

Memphis police are searching for the person who shot him outside his home Thursday morning on Silverage Avenue.

Brooks’ roommate was home when the deadly shooting happened. He told FOX13 he heard the gunshots but had no idea his roommate was the one getting shot.

When he looked outside, he saw Brooks on the ground barely breathing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Looking out my window and seeing him laying there, that really messed me up,” said Brooks’ roommate Dwayne. “He was breathing hard, you know. He couldn’t say nothing.

“All he could do was just lay there.”

Investigators said Brooks was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Dwayne told FOX13 he didn’t see what happened, but he thinks Brooks was shot when he was getting out of his car.

Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

Dwayne said it is going to be hard going back home.

“You know, living with someone, sharing (a) refrigerator, we have feelings for each other,” said Dwayne.

No information regarding a suspected shooter is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.